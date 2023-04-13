Health Officials Warn Against Eating Wild Mushrooms Growing In Victoria

Victorians are being warned to stay away from wild mushrooms as the weather becomes more moist and cooler for poisonous mushrooms to flourish.

The Department of Health says the weather has become ideal for deadly mushrooms, including Death Cap and Yellow-staining mushrooms, to spread widely in Victoria.

Death Cap mushrooms are extremely poisonous, and consuming one can kill an adult. These mushrooms are typically found near oak trees in both the region and metropolitan areas.

The cap has a wide range of colours, from pale yellow-green to olive brown, and the ridges under the cap are white.

Another type of deadly fungi is the Yellow-staining mushroom, the most common cause of mushroom poisoning in Victoria, as it looks similar to supermarket-bought field mushrooms.

Unfortunately, Yellow-staining mushrooms are more common than edible mushrooms, growing in large troops in lawns and gardens.

The Yellow-staining mushrooms can cause nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting after consumption.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer, Dr Clare Looker, said: “It’s really difficult to differentiate between poisonous and non-poisonous mushrooms, and no amount of washing or drying or cooking removes that risk of poisoning.”

“We’re urging Victorians not to pick and consume wild mushrooms, doing so can have serious consequences for your health,” Dr Looker said.

People are urged to attend an emergency department if they believe they have consumed poisonous mushrooms.

Dr Looker also suggests people to take any remaining mushrooms with them for identification.

Pet owners are advised to regularly check their gardens for mushrooms as they can also harm animals.

To avoid any potential risks, Dr Looker asks people to take the mushrooms out of the ground wearing a pair of gloves.

“Pop them in a plastic bag and put them in a closed bin and then just make sure you’re washing your hands afterwards,” she added.

