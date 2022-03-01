Health Officials Warn South East Australia Of Mosquito-Borne Virus

A mosquito warning has been issued after one person died and seven others hospitalised after contracting the mosquito-borne virus.

SA, VIC and NSW have been warned of a virus being spread from mosquitos that has already hospitalised a number of people across the south-east of Australia.

According to SA Health, the La Nina weather is creating optimal conditions for the spread of mosquito-borne viruses including the flavivirus.

SA Health revealed that at least seven people have been hospitalised with acute encephalitis and one person has died within the previous month.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Chris Lease said that a number of mosquito-borne viruses have been detected across the south-east.

"Kokobera virus, Japanese encephalitis virus, West Nile virus, and Murray Valley encephalitis virus all belong to a group of viruses called flaviviruses,” he said.

"Most people who are infected with these viruses are asymptomatic or develop a mild febrile illness, but a small proportion of infected people — less than 1 per cent — will develop encephalitis, which may be fatal or cause long-term neurological damage."

The most common symptoms of encephalitis include headaches, confusion, neck stiffness, tremors, seizures and drowsiness.

