Health Tops Aussies' Concerns Heading Into The Election

Health has well and truly topped the list as the most important issue for Australians heading into this election.

After hearing from almost six thousand of our listeners, three-quarters rated Health as the key issue come May 18. Energy prices, education and a better tax system also rated highly.

The main issues that would get people’s vote on May 18th were found to be health (74%),energy prices (56%), tax assistance, education (56%) and the environment with 49%.

