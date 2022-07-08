Healthcare Workers To Protest Paid Parking & Public Transport

A number of health workers are set to walk off the job today in a strike against paid staff parking and public transport.

Lyell McEwin Hospital workers will go in strike today from 1:30PM to highlight the current lack of free parking and public transport.

Health Minister Chris Picton was approached by the union about the reinstatement of paid parking, but the government announced they still plan to charge health workers for public transport and parking.

Health workers will pay up to $1,200 a year on parking with a number of essential health workers earning only $27 an hour.

Free parking was initially brought in at the beginning of the Covid pandemic before hospitals became inundated with Covid patients.

Public Sector Co-ordinator Paul Blackmore told Adelaide Now there is even more reason now to allow healthcare workers free public transport and on-site parking.

“Given health workers were offered free parking and free public transport to keep the health system running smoothly in a time of crisis, that reason is even more valid today as we approach 5000 cases daily,” he said.

Health Minister Chris Picton has responded to the criticism from healthcare workers saying the government is willing to “negotiate” the issue.

The strike is not expected to disrupt the hospital’s regular services.

