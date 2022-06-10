Healthcare Workers To Receive $3,000 Bonus Payment

Victoria health workers are set to receive a $3,000 bonus as the healthcare system struggles to retain staff.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday announced that all fulltime healthcare staff working in public hospitals and for ambulance services are eligible to receive a $3,000 bonus.

The $3,000 bonus follows a push from the Australian Medical Association and Victoria’s nurses union for better incentives for healthcare workers as more staff resign from their posts.

The Australian Medical Association believe the Victorian healthcare system are at risk of losing a high number of staff following two years of extended hours and understaffing due to the Covid pandemic.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

While the payment is only considered a short-term solution to the staffing shortage, the AMA hopes the bonus will encourage staff at busy public hospitals to remain in their positions.

The Victorian secretary of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Lisa Fitzpatrick told The Age that the staffing shortage has forced some health care workers to fill gaps in other hospitals.

“In many instances nurses and midwives are holding the system together with redeployment, overtime and double shifts and some are hanging on by a thread,” she said.

“Acknowledgement is really important, but what we really hope is that nurses and midwives who have taken some time out may be able to return, so health services can start to fill the vacancies on rosters and we can start working within ratios again.”

Health care workers are set to receive the first $1,500 payment on August 15 with the second set to be issued on September 2.

The bonus payments are part of the state government’s $353 million retention package.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.