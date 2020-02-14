Hear A Preview Of Pearl Jam's Brand New Single By Looking At The Moon With Your Mobile Phone

They've gone full 2020

Article heading image for Hear A Preview Of Pearl Jam's Brand New Single By Looking At The Moon With Your Mobile Phone

Image: Peal Jam, supplied

Pearl Jam have released a sample of the second single from their brand new album, in a very 2020 way.

The second single Superblood Wolfmoon, from the band's highly anticipated 11th studio album Gigaton is available at the url: moon.pearljam.com by reading the QR code through your phone on the screen.

The very technically advance way to consume to track also displays a super blood moon.

Gigaton by Pearl Jam is out 23 March and available for pre-order now.
More info: pearljam.com

There's a new podcast in town, all about our beautiful city.

Cassie Walker

17 minutes ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

