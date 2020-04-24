Hear The Foo Fighters Times Like These Like You've Never Heard It Before

Didn't see that one coming

Article heading image for Hear The Foo Fighters Times Like These Like You've Never Heard It Before

Image: supplied

The most popular artists from all over the world have got together to take on the Foo Fighters classic Times Like These and it's like nothing you're heard before.

Chris Martin, Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, Aussie pop band 5 Seconds of Summer, Rag'n'Bone Man, new kid on the block Sam Fender, Bastille and pop stars Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and heaps more names your kids will know have joined the Foo Fighters for the cover, created from isolation - even Sean Paul adds a rap to the classic.

Watch:

Post


You can hear the new take on Triple M.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Catch up on the Best Of Triple M Rock:

 

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

 

Cassie Walker

11 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Triple M Rock News
Triple M Music News
Foo Fighters
Listen Live!
Triple M Rock News
Triple M Music News
Foo Fighters
Triple M Rock News
Triple M Music News
Foo Fighters
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs