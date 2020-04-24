Hear The Foo Fighters Times Like These Like You've Never Heard It Before

The most popular artists from all over the world have got together to take on the Foo Fighters classic Times Like These and it's like nothing you're heard before.

Chris Martin, Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, Aussie pop band 5 Seconds of Summer, Rag'n'Bone Man, new kid on the block Sam Fender, Bastille and pop stars Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and heaps more names your kids will know have joined the Foo Fighters for the cover, created from isolation - even Sean Paul adds a rap to the classic.

Watch:





