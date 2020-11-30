Heart Disease Hospitalisations Place Mackay & Whitsundays In Fourth Place in Queensland
Scary Stats!
The Daily Mercury Reports that A New Australian Heart Maps figures show the heart disease death rate in the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsundays region is 76.3 per 100,000 people, which is 6 per cent above the state average and places us ninth in Queensland.
Our at 23 per cent above the state average.
Risk factor figures for this region include:
- 23.8% of adults have high blood pressure
- 73.4% are not active enough
- 38.5% are obese
- 19.4% smoke
These figures place us fourth in Australia for blood pressure issues and ninth for physical inactivity.
Read More HERE