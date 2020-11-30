Heart Disease Hospitalisations Place Mackay & Whitsundays In Fourth Place in Queensland

Scary Stats!

Article heading image for Heart Disease Hospitalisations Place Mackay & Whitsundays In Fourth Place in Queensland

The Daily Mercury Reports that A New Australian Heart Maps figures show the heart disease death rate in the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsundays region is 76.3 per 100,000 people, which is 6 per cent above the state average and places us ninth in Queensland.

Our at 23 per cent above the state average.

Risk factor figures for this region include:

  • 23.8% of adults have high blood pressure
  • 73.4% are not active enough
  • 38.5% are obese
  • 19.4% smoke

These figures place us fourth in Australia for blood pressure issues and ninth for physical inactivity.

Read More HERE

14 hours ago

Blood Pressure
Mackay
Whitsundays
Daily Mercury
Listen Live!
Blood Pressure
Mackay
Whitsundays
Daily Mercury
Blood Pressure
Mackay
Whitsundays
Daily Mercury
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs