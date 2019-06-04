Heart Wrenching New Trailer For Hutchence Doco Released

It's not long now INXS fans and the people behind the forthcoming Michael Hutchence documentary - Mystify: Michael Hutchence - have released a brand new trailer that will 110%, get you right there in the feels.

Powerful emotive stuff!



The feature-length theatrical documentary, written and directed by close mate of Hutchence's and INXS, Richard Lowenstein, looks to capture the magic that was the man out front of one of Australia's biggest ever musical exports. If this new trailer is anything to go by, music fans all over the world are in for an absolute treat.

An honest, heartfelt, heart wrenching treat that clearly documents the rise and fall of a bona fide rock star!

It's out in cinemas July 4 - with special advance screenings all over this great country of ours happening before. Click here for more deets.

Written by: @dantheinternut