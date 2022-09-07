Heartbroken Tight-Knit Community Mourn Five Teens Killed In ‘Devastating’ Crash

Students have gathered overnight to mourn the loss of their five friends who died in Tuesday's horrific crash south-west of Sydney.

On what has been described as a “dark day”, Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould said the tragedy would continue to ripple across the community.

“It’s just heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” he said.

“I don’t have the words to properly express the grief that our community are feeling at the moment.

“Wollondilly is a very tight knit community, Buxton in particular is very tight knit," Cr Gould said. “It’s going to ripple across the entire shire. It’s horrible.”

As heartbroken members of the close-knit school group and community come together, many have posted tributes on social media, while others have left cards and mementos at the crash scene.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday evening after the allegedly overloaded Ute left the road and ploughed into a tree at the intersection of Orange Road and East Parade in Buxton.

The sole survivor, an 18-year-old was charged overnight with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

A fifteen-year-old girl was killed in the horrific crash, along with two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.

All five teenagers attended Picton High School.

