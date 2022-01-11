Heat Forces Testing Clinics To Close As State Records 2,921 New Infections

South Australia have recorded 2,921 new infections and one death as numbers drop dramatically within 24 hours.

The state has recorded 2,921 new cases which is over 1000 less cases than the previous day’s 4,024.

Despite the hefty drop in case numbers, hospital rates have risen by 21 with 211 people hospitalised, 22 people in ICU and four people on ventilators.

Tragically, one woman in her 50’s passed away from the virus.

The latest numbers come from 18,433 PCR tests and another 700 rapid antigen tests.

While numbers have dropped significantly, testing clinics across the region have been forced to alter their opening hours due to extreme hot weather.

With temperatures reaching a scorching 39 degrees, SA health announced over their social media accounts that clinics will operate on reduced hours.

“People who have made a booking for a COVID-19 test will receive a text message with further instructions,” the post read.

“Bookings will be prioritised at the Victoria Park, Ridgehaven or Bedford Park testing sites,” the post said.

“Other outdoor drive-through and walk-in testing sites may close at short notice today due to hot weather.

“We’ll provide the latest updates on site closures here and on SA Health Twitter.”

