Heath Shaw Gives An Update On Stephen Coniglio’s Chances Of Playing In The Grand Final

GWS defender Heath Shaw has given an update on Stephen Coniglio’s potential availability for the grand final on the Hot Breakfast today.

“Cogs is gonna have a crack at training today,” Shaw said.

“I think if I was putting a percentage on it he’s a genuine 50/50.

“He’s gotta get through training and then obviously it’s up to the coach and the match committee whether they pick him as well.

The ex-Pie also had an update on some other potential Giants ins.

“(Lachie) Whitfield will train today, he’s more likely than not,” Heater said.

“Phil (Davis) is the same, he’s more likely than not.”

