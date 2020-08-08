Heath Shaw On The Time Collingwood Took Away His Maccas Card

Veteran defender Heath Shaw joined the Saturday Rub this afternoon and told a cracking yarn about losing his McDonald's privileges when he was at Collingwood.

McDonald's were a sponsor of the Magpies at the time and players were given a card to claim discounted product from all stores.

But Heater said that his card was quickly taken off him by the club!

Shaw said that initially they took it off him because he was enjoying too much of their food and his skin folds were getting too high.

But the final straw was after a large night out when he shouted half of a Macca's restaurant 50% off their meal so he could skip the queue!

