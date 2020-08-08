Heath Shaw Speaks Out About Callan Ward Getting Death Threats

Heath Shaw spoke out about people sending Callan Ward death threats on social media after his controversial free kick against Essendon last night.

LISTEN HERE:

“It’s not his fault he got the free kick, he obviously went for the ball and whatever happened, happened,” Shaw said on the Saturday Rub.

“I think the free kick was there because he obviously got hit in the head, and that decision’s made probably 30 or 40 times throughout a game, but like to have a go at his family I think, and his new son and all that, it’s just ridiculous.

“I understand that’s what comes with social media at times, and some guys totally get off social media for that reason, but it’s just not a good look and it’s not good for the game.”

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Shaw also spoke about Roaming Heath vs Roaming Brian, why his Maccas card got revoked and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!