Heatwaves Kill More People Than Any Other Natural Disaster

New research out of James Cook University reveals that heatwaves contribute to more deaths every year “any other environmental disaster”.

According to a recent paper examining deaths as a result of heatwaves across Queensland between 2010 and 2019, the risk of “heatwaves on mortality” was measured at five percent higher between July 2010 and January of 2019.

The Queensland Environment and Science contributed $17,500 towards the research.

One of the authors behind the study, Miss Hannah Mason said that heatwaves are likely to continue worsening over the coming years.

“It’s estimated that climate change will cause peak heatwave temperatures to rise 3.2 °C from 1986–2005 to 2081–2099 across Queensland, with sharp intensification of heatwaves from 2040 onwards,” - Miss Hannah Mason

Miss Mason said that certain people are believed to be more susceptible than others.

“What’s important is that this number varied across regions in Queensland and varied for different population groups too. People living in major cities, in low socioeconomic regions, the elderly, and those with medical conditions, were at greater risk,” she said.

Despite heatwaves becoming more frequent, with days increasing from 9,504 across 2010 and 2011 to 31,236 across 2018 and 2019, heatwave related deaths can be prevented.

“As heatwaves increase in Queensland, understanding who is at greater risk of mortality is important for local and state authorities to tailor public health messages. There is considerable variability across communities, demographic groups, and medical conditions, and there can be no ‘one size fits all’ approach,” Miss Mason said.

“To protect these groups, protective measures such as cooling systems, cool refuges, shady green spaces, access to cool drinking water, and social supports must be in place.”

