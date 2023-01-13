Heaviest Rainfall In Years Expected For Queensland

Queensland is in for one of the wettest weeks in years with experts warning there is a high risk of flooding.

The state is set to experience its heaviest rainfall in years with around 100mm to 150mm of rain expected.

Experts warn there could even be up to “200mm per day” in some areas.

The rain is expected to hit from Saturday and last until mid-week in a number of areas across Queensland.

The rainfall will move inland from North Mackay to Mount Isa.

While the wet weather is expected to last until midweek, it is eventually expected to travel north.

Residents in the affected areas are being told to watch out for flash flooding, to avoid driving through flood waters and to make sure you are aware of the latest weather advice.

