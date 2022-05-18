Heavy Snow Stalls Search For Man Missing In Victoria’s High Country Since Friday

Snow had hampered efforts by volunteers searching for a missing Melbourne grandfather.

70-year-old Christos has not been seen or heard from since Friday afternoon when he left his Dinner Plain accommodation to go for a walk.

More than 120 volunteers have been searching for the Greensborough man, however, incoming thick snow has meant the search has had to be called off for today. Specialist alpine crews, highly trained police and emergency workers are able to continue the search.

Rain has also hit the region, with temperatures dropping below zero and strong winds adding to the harsh conditions.

His family have travelled to the area where they had been assisting with the search; they now wait for news in the area.

In a statement issued on Monday, his family has described him as a "kind and loving person" who enjoys nature and adventure.

"We are devastated knowing that our dad Christo is still missing in Mount Hotham's high country," the family said.

"He is a grandfather to four beautiful granddaughters and we know he would love to see them again.

