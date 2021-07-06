Helicopter Rescues Two Women Washed Off Rocks in Catherine Hill Bay

Two women have had a lucky escape after being swept off rocks at Catherine Hill Bay.

The Hunter’s Westpac helicopter was called to the area on Monday morning after reports of two women struggling to stay afloat.

It’s believed a 21-year-old woman was washed off the rocks, when the 17-year-old jumped into the water with inflatable life jackets to help her.

Westpac Aircrew Officer Glen Ramplin said the pair were struggling against the big swell until they were winched to safety. 

“On arrival they found two women floating with inflatable life jackets and the helicopter, critical care paramedic has been winched into the water, and one a t a time has winched the two women out.”

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the pair were later taken to Belmont Hospital where both were said to be in a stable condition.

6 July 2021

