Hell Hath No Fury Like A Man Whose Lindt Choc Has Been Stolen By A Tassie Devil

In the midst of some of the most heartbreaking stories about our wildlife at the moment, a very uplifting one has emerged that may give you a smile!

Wildlife camera man, Dan Hunter took to Twitter with a video of himself furiously chasing after a cheeky Tassie Devil, after it stole his choccie in broad daylight.

Not just any choccie, but a whole block of Lindt 78%. You just don't mess with the good stuff.

Check out the hilarious vision below.

