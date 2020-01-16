Hell Hath No Fury Like A Man Whose Lindt Choc Has Been Stolen By A Tassie Devil
'Devil's got me Lindt!'
In the midst of some of the most heartbreaking stories about our wildlife at the moment, a very uplifting one has emerged that may give you a smile!
Wildlife camera man, Dan Hunter took to Twitter with a video of himself furiously chasing after a cheeky Tassie Devil, after it stole his choccie in broad daylight.
Not just any choccie, but a whole block of Lindt 78%. You just don't mess with the good stuff.
Check out the hilarious vision below.
