Hell Hath No Fury Like A Man Whose Lindt Choc Has Been Stolen By A Tassie Devil

'Devil's got me Lindt!'

Article heading image for Hell Hath No Fury Like A Man Whose Lindt Choc Has Been Stolen By A Tassie Devil

Twitter

In the midst of some of the most heartbreaking stories about our wildlife at the moment, a very uplifting one has emerged that may give you a smile!

Wildlife camera man, Dan Hunter took to Twitter with a video of himself furiously chasing after a cheeky Tassie Devil, after it stole his choccie in broad daylight. 

Not just any choccie, but a whole block of Lindt 78%. You just don't mess with the good stuff. 

Check out the hilarious vision below. 

Post

Triple M Staff

18 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Staff

viral video
Listen Live!
