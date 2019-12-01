Geof Bignall and Tori McLoy were last seen in Albany in late November and there's been an extensive search for them since.

Tragically one body has been found, while the search for Tori Mcloy has been suspended.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to resume the search and help bring Tori home to Northam.

You can help by clicking on the link

https://www.gofundme.com/f/find-tori-and-bring-her-home?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR08Qnog_0N3OoxNi5oMH4LcuErIAXmxlaz04r6dSdLpSQcYxNLiywmImvc

Our hearts go out to the Bignall and Mcloy families at this very sad time leading up to Christmas.