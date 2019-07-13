Help Find Former Shepparton Woman Bronwyn Buckland

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing former Shepparton woman Bronwyn Buckland.

The 58-year-old was last seen at her Beaufort Road, Croydon home on Thursday 11 July.

It’s believed Bronwyn’s intentions were to travel to Bendigo to meet her daughter before continuing onto Adelaide.

Bronwyn was planning to travel to Bendigo to meet her daughter before continuing onto Adelaide driving a 2012 silver Corolla sedan, registration ZUJ 020.



📞 Croydon Police Station on 9724 0100

🔗 https://t.co/rbXxs1SHoT pic.twitter.com/2MUR3ZxUgG — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) July 13, 2019

Family and police have concerns for Bronwyn’s welfare due to an ongoing medical condition.

Police have released an image of Bronwyn in the hope someone recognises her.

Bronwyn is Caucasian with a medium build and bleached blonde short wavy hair.

