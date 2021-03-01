Help Jay & Dave Get $5000 To Get The Big Platypus Statue To Eungella!

Oskar From The Broken River Cafe and Info Centre Called Jay And Dave For Some Help! It Is Going To Cost $5000 To Get The Big Platypus Statue To Eungella As A Tourist Attraction! Lets Do it!! Wanna Throw In Some Cash? Send Us An Email Here

A Letter Sent To Jay:

"Dear Jay, we are in the early stages to raise money for a "Lager Than Life Platypus Sculpture" to be on display at Broken River Information Centre. We would like to ask the community if they would like to be involved to help us raising $5000.00. It would mean a lot for our community, Pioneer Valley and tourism; the more exposure we get the faster we can reach our fundraising goal.Thank you, Oskar Krobath Manager of Broken River Information Centre"