Help Mooroopna Vinnies Help Those In Need

Goulburn Valley locals are being urged to donate what they can this Winter, as Mooroopna's St Vincent store has been swamped with requests for support.

Local volunteers are on the lookout for winter donations like clothes, non-perishable food, furniture or spare change.

The charity supports families struggling to make ends meet, those who sleep rough with food and clothing, with some even living on the Goulburn riverbank.

President of the Mooroopna St Vincent de Paul Conference Bernie Trevaskis says any winter clothes or furniture would be much appreciated.

Locals who can't donate items can always support the shop.

Decided it’s time to declutter? Or the kids of outgrown their clothes but they’re still in excellent condition? By donating your pre-loved items to Vinnies they will get a new life, support Australians doing it tough and reduce landfill and the impact on the environment.

Vinnies shops need your good quality items to help fund Vinnies programs across the country that support 1.3 million vulnerable Australians each year.

What can I donate?

When considering whether something can be donated to Vinnies, our rule of thumb is if you’d give it to a friend, then it’s ok to give to Vinnies.

Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and accessories

Homewares, including Manchester

Kids toys

Books, CDs and DVDs

Furniture (check your local Vinnies is able to take furniture)

Electrical appliances (some Vinnies shops take electrical goods, please call your local shop before dropping off)

What can’t I donate?

It takes a lot of money and volunteer hours for the thousands of tonnes of items we get that aren’t sellable. Please do not donate any of the following:

Ripped, torn, soiled or stained clothing

Broken, ripped or stained furniture

Cracked or broken homewares

Stained bedding including mattresses

Green waste

Household waste

Computers, printers and scanners

How do I donate to Vinnies shops?

You can drop off your wonderful donations of good quality clothes and household items to your local Vinnies shop during business hours.

You can also place donations into the donation bins provided, however if they are full please do not leave donations outside the bins as they are likely to get damaged due to the weather/environment and we’ll have to take them to landfill.

Can you pick up donations from my home?

Some of our Vinnies shops are able to offer pickup, however that is limited by our resources. Call 13 18 12 and select option 3.