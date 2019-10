Shepparton Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to a recent theft.

Overnight last Thursday an Orange and Grey 'Takeuchi' brand excavator and trailer was stolen from a Business property in Kialla.

The stolen excavator was the same model as pictured above.

If you can assist in anyway please contact the Shepparton Criminal Investigation unit on 58205800 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 www.crimestoppersvic.com.au