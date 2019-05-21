Help Recover Stolen BMX Bikes

If you know someone who suddenly has a flash new bike, or is looking to sell one or two, best have a chat with local police.

Up to 8 competion BMX bikes have been reported as stolen from the Victoria Lake Caravan Park overnight.

See below for a variety of photos showing the specific bikes that have gone missing.

The thefts have affected interstate teams who are currently in Shepparton for the 2019 BMX Australia BAD BOY National Championships, hosted by the Shepparton BMX Club.

Local police anticipate some of the bikes may be dumped, so the public is asked to keep an eye out for abandoned BMX bikes and report them accordingly.

These teams, some who have travelled from Queensland, will not be able to compete unless the bikes are recovered.

The incident has marred the week-long competition, which has attracted 1,547 entrants from 99 clubs across Australia.

If you know something, say something! Report anything suspicious to Shepparton Police Station (03) 5820 5777 or online via the CrimeStoppers Victoria website.