Helson Park At Golf Course Estate Has Been Officially Opened!

Leeton’s newest park ‘Helson Park’ located at Golf Course Estate was officially opened today.

Council’s Mayor Paul Maytom said he was delighted to open this wonderful facility to be enjoyed by surrounding residents, community and visitors.

In attendance at today’s opening was the Hon. Sussan Ley, (Member for Farrer), Council representatives and members of the Helson family. The colourful new park has been named after the Helson family who were pioneers of the district and the prior landowners of the land where the park is situated.

Earlier this year, Council received a request from Mr Paul Helson to name the park in commemoration of Charles Frederick Helson (1883-1944) and Albert Percy Helson (1890- 1916).

Charles Frederick Helson came to the Leeton area in 1910 with his family and became one of Leeton’s earliest pioneering farming families. Charles Helson’s brother, Albert Percy Helson, also an early pioneer, died as a soldier in France in 1916 and is named on the Leeton ANZAC Memorial Clock.

In accordance with Section 706 of the Local Government Act 1993, the proposal to name the park ‘Helson Park’ was publicly exhibited by Council and no objections were received by Council. Council’s Manager Open Space and Recreation, Josh Clyne, said feedback received through community consultation last year determined playground components and the need for off-street paving suitable for bike and scooter use.

Helson Park contains an accessible and well-equipped playground featuring swings, a modular play structure and a shade sail with seating and an extensive concrete perimeter path for suitable for bikes and scooters.

“We are delighted to turn an extensive open space which contains a large stormwater detention basin into an open style landscaped parkland area for use,” said Josh Clyne.

“Landscaping works are also underway with garden bed plantings to soon be completed,” he added.

Mayor Maytom thanked the Federal Government for their funding contribution of $60K towards development at the park under the Drought Communities Extension Program.

