Herculean Comeback As Rafael Nadal Wins His 21st Grand Slam

Spanish megastar Rafael Nadal fought an epic five-set match to win his 21st tennis Grand Slam, the first male athlete to achieve the feat.

Sunday night's Australian Open had it all, as Nadal clawed back against Daniil Medvedev after losing the first two sets of the match to prevail.

In what was his second Championship down under - and first in 13 years - the 35 year old defeated the higher-ranked Medvedev in a match which exceeded 5 hours of play.

He became the first player since 1965 (and first in the Open Era) to return from a two-set-to-love deficit and win a Final, doing so off the back of injury concerns less than six weeks ago.

It was a war of attrition for both Nadal and Russia's Medvedev. The heroic veteran versus the rising star - Medvedev was seeking his second major title after breaking the barrier at the 2021 US Open.

Nadal also denied Medvedev of the chance to dethrone Novak Djokovic's world number one ranking.

The win takes Nadal over the hump, after coming into the event equal with Djokovic and Roger Federer - each on 20 Grand Slams for their respected careers.

With zero doubt all three sit on the mountain face of tennis greats, many experts argue the result places Nadal a step above his two rivals as the greatest player of all time.

Nadal missed out on vying for Slam no. 21 last year, following a nine month lay-off due to injury concerns, but has wiped away any discussion around retirement with a dominant campaign in Australia.

The victory placed and exclamation mark on a stellar tournament.

Ash Barty became the first Aussie to win at home in 44 years before the doubles pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis went from wildcards to Grand Slam-winning partners.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.