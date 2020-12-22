Here Are 5 Tips To Help You Prepare For Storm Season

As we draw nearer to summer, it's not hard to remember the tragic effects of the 2019-20 natural disasters, including bushfires, floods and cyclones.

This year, with help from Queensland Country Bank and CGU Insurance, make sure that your home and family are prepared by implementing an action plan for before, during and after a disaster warning.

Here are 5 tips to help you get started...

1. Prepare your home

No house is cyclone proof, but there are steps you can take now to reduce the likelihood of cyclone damage and protect your home from storms and other disasters.

Check the condition of your roof, gutters, doors and windows, and ensure that any loose objects in your yard are removed or secured to prevent flying debris.

Learn where and how to turn off power, water and gas in preparation for cyclone warnings, and remember to turn off power at the main switch board if required.

Consider speaking to a professional builder to identify measures to increase the structural security of your home, such as installing shutters or metal screens in windows.

2. Prepare your family

Check with your local council to find out if you live in an evacuation zone. Compile a list of emergency numbers and store it somewhere visible to the entire household.

Teach children how to contact emergency services in a crisis, and how to respond quickly to advice broadcasted on radio or distributed through other official channels.

Keep updated via the Bureau of Meteorology website or app to receive alerts on storm activity.

3. Check your insurance

Ensure your home and contents insurance is up-to-date and still meets your personal needs. Keep your insurer's details on hand - such as in your phone or in an emergency kit - so you can contact them if needed.

4. Prepare to act during a disaster

During a storm, avoid fallen powerlines or anything touching them. Do not travel through flood water, and move to higher ground if directed to evacuate by authorities.

Park vehicles under cover, away from trees, powerlines and waterways, or secure vehicles with firmly tied blankets to minimise hail and other damage. Shelter pets and other animals in a secure location.

5. After the storm

If instructed to evacuate your property, do not return until you have an official all clear.

Check your home for gas leaks, and confirm with authorities that your water has been declared safe. Don’t use any electrical equipment if wet.

Remember that we're all in this together. Let us know how you're preparing for storm season in the Facebook comments.

This article was written in association with Queensland Country Bank and CGU Insurance who are giving all eligible insurance policyholders the chance to win one of four $2,500 Queensland holiday vouchers. Promotion ends 28 Feb 2021. For more information, head to https://www.queenslandcountry.bank/prepare.

For up-to-date and specific advice relating to the risks in your area please speak to your local council or emergency services.

Insurance issued by Insurance Australia Limited ABN 11 000 016 722 (IAL) trading as CGU. Any advice is general only and doesn’t take into account your personal circumstances.

Consider the relevant PDS available in branch to see if a product is right for you. Queensland Country Bank Limited ABN 77 087 651 027 AFSL 244533 acts under an agreement with IAL.

