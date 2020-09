Here They Are Ladies And Gentlemen... The Top Ten Mullets!!!!

Let Us Know Here Who Should Be The Winner!!!

Aiden In Airlie Beach

Hayden In Blacks Beach

Hudson In North Mackay

Jacob In Walkerston

Johnno In Mackay

Joshua In Mackay

Matt In Bucasia

Matthew In Mount Pleasant

Tyde In Cannonvale

Jake In Andergrove