Here Are Some Of The Local Christmas Events Going Ahead In 2020

The Christmas season is rolling into Griffith, with plans underway to wrap up what has certainly been an extraordinary year.

While some events are pending confirmation due to COVID-19 restrictions, the usual Christmas Light Display Competition, Christmas banners along Banna Avenue, and the Christmas Light Bus Tours will all make a return this year.

Locals can expect to see additional festive lights in Banna Avenue, including a giant walk-through bauble, fairy light archways, and shooting stars.

Our local Carols by Candlelight event will also add to the festivities on Saturday 12 December.

Event organiser Julie Andreazza said:

“At this stage we’re not sure what the COVID-19 restrictions will look like in December, but we are pushing ahead and we will deliver something, even if it’s a little different to what we are all used to.

“This is a great chance to be part of a wonderful Christmas event for the community to enjoy, especially after the challenging year we’ve had.

“As the date gets closer we will know whether we will need to have a ticketed event to limit numbers or a virtual carols, either way, we will need people to participate. If we are able to hold the Carols by Candlelight it will be a COVID safe event.”

Expressions of interest from volunteers, performers, food stalls and other stallholders are welcome to contact Mrs Andreazza on 0412 917 201.

