Here Are Some Stand-Up Shows You Can Watch On Netflix
Up for some laughs?
If you're looking for a laugh & need some light-hearted fun to tune in to, stand-up comedy is the way to go! Since we all have a bit of spare time at the moment, here's some stand-up shows you can watch on Netflix right now:
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
Kevin Hart's most recent show was filmed in front of a sold-out crowd in London! Here, he talks about his family, travel and a year full of reckless behaviour.
Fortune Feimester: Sweet & Salty
Fortune Feimester recalls her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante and (disqualified) swim meet champion. Also, her family's complicated relationship with Hooters.
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Longtime friends & showbiz icons, Steve Martin and Martin Short, share countless quips, catchy tunes & hilarious stories about their lives in comedy.
Jimmy Carr: The Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
Get ready for Jimmy Carr's most outrageous jokes from his stand-up career! This is not for the faint of heart!
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Wanda Sykes delivers her perspective on the current political and cultural climate - which she describes as not normal. Get ready for her sharp-witted & hilarious critique on the state of the world.
Jack Whitehall: At Large
British comedian, Jack Whitehall, tell stories about drugs, alcohol, a Google maps van & his on-going rivalry with actor, Robert Pattinson.
Dave Chapelle: Sticks And Stones
Dave Chapelle chats gun culture, the opioid crisis and the tidal wave of celeb scandals in this stand-up special filmed live in Atlanta.
