Here Are Some Stand-Up Shows You Can Watch On Netflix

If you're looking for a laugh & need some light-hearted fun to tune in to, stand-up comedy is the way to go! Since we all have a bit of spare time at the moment, here's some stand-up shows you can watch on Netflix right now:

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

Kevin Hart's most recent show was filmed in front of a sold-out crowd in London! Here, he talks about his family, travel and a year full of reckless behaviour.

Fortune Feimester: Sweet & Salty

Fortune Feimester recalls her childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout, debutante and (disqualified) swim meet champion. Also, her family's complicated relationship with Hooters.

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Longtime friends & showbiz icons, Steve Martin and Martin Short, share countless quips, catchy tunes & hilarious stories about their lives in comedy.

Jimmy Carr: The Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Get ready for Jimmy Carr's most outrageous jokes from his stand-up career! This is not for the faint of heart!

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Wanda Sykes delivers her perspective on the current political and cultural climate - which she describes as not normal. Get ready for her sharp-witted & hilarious critique on the state of the world.

Jack Whitehall: At Large

British comedian, Jack Whitehall, tell stories about drugs, alcohol, a Google maps van & his on-going rivalry with actor, Robert Pattinson.

Dave Chapelle: Sticks And Stones

Dave Chapelle chats gun culture, the opioid crisis and the tidal wave of celeb scandals in this stand-up special filmed live in Atlanta.

Still got some time to kill? Check out our brand new channel, Triple M's Pub Talk, where we cover everything from the best chips - controversial #1, just letting you know - to the best records to listen to in isolation.