Here Are Your 2019 Campaspe Business Award Winners!

Following the 2019 GMCU Allianz Campaspe Murray Business Awards, Coolabah Turf has taken home top spot.

According to Campaspe Shire Council Mayor, Councillor Adrian Weston, the business awards which are held once every two years are the perfect way to shed light on the success of local business throughout the region.

“This year was especially exciting with the addition of a People’s Choice Award, which saw 3,800 votes cast from the community for their favourite business,” - Cr Weston

This year, Mobile first aid training company TalkSmart took out the People's Choice Award and the Best Home Based Business Award thanks to the support of devoted locals.

The awards were held at the Rich River Golf Club on Wednesday, October 9th receiving a massive 93 applications over 12 separate categories.

According to Councillor Weston, judges popped in to suss out the contestants from each category.

“Each category had two external judges who reviewed the applications and conducted onsite visits to gain a better understanding of the businesses.” - Cr Weston

Here is a full list of this years winners:

People's Choice - TalkSmart Training

TalkSmart Training Best Home Based Business - TalkSmart Training

TalkSmart Training Excellence in Hospitality - Morrisons Winery

Morrisons Winery Best Professional Service Community - Warramunda

Warramunda Excellence in Tourism - Endota Soa

Endota Soa Best Agri Business - Coolabah Turf

Coolabah Turf Employee of the Year - Nick Marshall - Biomix

Nick Marshall - Biomix Best Professional Service Business - Rich River Physiotherapy and Acupuncture Clinic

Rich River Physiotherapy and Acupuncture Clinic Excellence in Manufacturing & Trade - Echuca Service Centre & Echuca 4 x 4

Echuca Service Centre & Echuca 4 x 4 Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Ellen McNeil Well Soul Studio

Ellen McNeil Well Soul Studio Business of the Year - Coolabah Turf

Congrats to all of the winners!

