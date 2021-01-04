Here Is The Latest On Ex TC Imogen And What We Can Expect In Mackay & The Whitsundays

Here are the latest key points issued by The BoM on the movements of Ex TC Imogen

* Tropical Cyclone Imogen has crossed the coast near Normanton and is slowly transitioning to a tropical low.

* The system moves east to be near the north tropical coast from Tuesday and will remain near the coast extending into the Central Coast by Wednesday.

* Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected to continue over the north.

* A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding over the next few days about the north tropical coast from Cooktown to Ingham as well as inland parts of the Cape York Peninsula.

* Isolated falls of a few hundred millimetres are possible on each day in coastal areas.

* Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible more broadly about the north of the state today, and severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and damaging winds about the southeastern interior.

* The chance of showers and thunderstorms increasing about the southeast coast from mid-week, with showery conditions persisting until the end of the week.

* Flood warnings are current across the state.