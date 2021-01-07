Here Is Your Complete Guide For Who You Can Hear On Concert In The Clouds 2021
It's gonna be huge!
We're not here to muck around. 2021 deserves to be kicked off in a big way and what better way to do it than with some of the biggest acts in the world!
Concert In The Clouds will run over the first 3 Sundays in January 2021 from 12noon to 7pm and promises to be HUGE!
Check out this weekend's line up below PLUS all of the details on how you can listen:
Sunday 10th January:
12pm
Powderfinger
Bon Jovi
Kings of Leon
1pm
Jimmy Barnes
R.E.M
Linkin Park
Sting
2pm
Eagles
The Living End
Billy Idol
3pm
INXS
DMA's
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
4pm
Foo Fighters
5pm
Diesel
The Offspring
Dire Straits
Bush
6pm
Led Zeppelin
Dave Gleeson
Van Halen
Oasis
