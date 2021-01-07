Here Is Your Complete Guide For Who You Can Hear On Concert In The Clouds 2021

We're not here to muck around. 2021 deserves to be kicked off in a big way and what better way to do it than with some of the biggest acts in the world!

Concert In The Clouds will run over the first 3 Sundays in January 2021 from 12noon to 7pm and promises to be HUGE!

Check out this weekend's line up below PLUS all of the details on how you can listen:

Sunday 10th January:

12pm

Powderfinger

Bon Jovi

Kings of Leon



1pm

Jimmy Barnes

R.E.M

Linkin Park

Sting

2pm

Eagles

The Living End

Billy Idol



3pm

INXS

DMA's

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers



4pm

Foo Fighters



5pm

Diesel

The Offspring

Dire Straits

Bush



6pm

Led Zeppelin

Dave Gleeson

Van Halen

Oasis



