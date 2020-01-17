Here's a list of all the businesses and people in FNQ fundraising for bushfire victims.

An overwhelming response, that, to be honest, I can't finish typing without crying.

You're all making such a difference to the people who are now beginning to rebuild their lives, their homes or begin a new life- without their loved one coming home.

So THANK YOU. What an amazing community we live in.

TONIGHT

Cairns Create It Sewing Circle - Click here for event details

Adrian and his team have already made 270 pouches and will be holding a sewing group tonight to make 100 more. If you've never sewn, you can still get involved!

THIS SATURDAY 18th January

Pacific Toyota and I Clean Car Wash - Click here for event details

Toyota staff will donate their time and proceeds from a sausage sizzle and the wash will go towards the Salvation Army Bushfire Appeal.

Newell Beach Takeaway- Click here for event details

Putting on a fundraiser and sausage sizzle in conjunction with the Mossman CWA this weekend. They're also donating $2 from every piece of fish and $2 from every hamburger until the end of the month.

THIS SUNDAY 19th January

Party with a Purpose- Click here for event details

26 local artists are donating their musical talents and time at Elixir Bar. Entry donation will go towards NSW Volunteer Association and South Australian Veterinary Emergency Management.

Gustocard- Click here for more information

Funds raised until Sunday will go towards improving the well being of people in evacuation centres, providing emergency grants and supporting ongoing disaster education and training.

Xtend Barre Cairns- Click here for event details

Two classes (8am/9am) will run Sunday with all proceeds going to Red Cross and WIRES. They're also running a raffle (with some AMAZING PRIZES) until the end of February.

FNQ Dance Academy- Click here for their Facebook page

Open Day this Sunday, then classes on afterwards for their 'Sunday Series'. It's $15 for the general public to come along, which will then be donated to the Bushfire Appeal.

Jade Cosmetic Clinic - Click here for their Facebook page

Staff will be donating their time today, with 100% of all proceeds from treatments going directly to WIRES and The Red Cross- even sales.

JANUARY 23RD

Port Douglas Penthouse Pet Charity Bushfire Car Wash- [email protected] (for sponsorship and more information)

Adam and Eve Entertainment along with a Port Douglas penthouse pet will wash cars, bikes and boats from 1pm to 7pm. There'll also be live music and a BBQ. A $20 car wash will also get you a selfie with the girls or guys.

Alison Maiden Bushfire Fundraiser - Click here for more information.

A night with the spirits... count us in! All proceeds will go to: Queensland Rural Fire Service, Australian Red Cross and RSPCA - Queensland.

JANUARY 24TH

Bunnings Red Run Sausage Sizzle - Click here for their website

All stores will be holding sausage sizzles from 8am to 4pm to raise money, along with donations being taken in store and online.

JANUARY 26th

Mates Helping Mates @ The Port Douglas Sporting Ground. Click here for more information

20/20 cricket tournament, lamington eating contest, three legged race, sausage sizzle and much more. All proceeds going towards GIVIT.

Wayne Leonard Motorcycle's Australia Day Fire Ride- Click here for their Facebook page

Meet at 9am at First Shot Coffee for a 10am departure then Lunch at Garadunga Hotel. Contact Mossy on 0411 497 616 // Trumpy 0438 728 672

JANUARY 29th

Mamma Mia! will be donating 50% of their ticket sales for the Cairns Choral Society to the Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery fund. - Click here to grab your tickets.

ALL OF FEBRUARY

Cairns Community February Bushfire Fundraiser- Click here for more information

Hospitality businesses are banding together for the month of February with events, donations and special nights to raise cash for their respective charities they've chosen to donate to. Date night or a lunch with the girls is a definite.

FEBRUARY 8TH

Cairns on a Fork is bringing us Fork for the Fires. There's auctions, raffles, amazing food vans all at the Stratford Soccer Club and you get to tell them where you want the money to go! Click here for more information

ONGOING

Hartley's Crocodile Adventure Farm- Click here for more information

Taking donations for supplies for injured wildlife which will then be passed onto carers in other states. There's 20+ drop off locations- Please email [email protected]ifetnq.com if you can donate CLEAN items.

Piccolo Cucina- Click here for more information

They've partnered with NQ Wine Tradition and are asking us to donate too.

Luminous Lights- Click here for more information

Donating profits from January and February and also holding a fundraiser with money going to WIRES.

North Queensland Veterinary Service - Click here for their Facebook page

20% of the total invoice of any dental procedure for the month of January will go towards BlazeAid.

Xtend Barre Cairns- Click here for more information

They're running a raffle (with some AMAZING PRIZES) until the end of February.

Zeal Hair- Click here for their Facebook page

The team will be donating 20% from every hair service for the month of January to the Victorian Country Fire Association.

Chemist Warehouse - Click here for their website

Taking donations in store until further notice at the checkout with money going to the Salvation Army.

Spotlight Cairns - See website here

40% off sale and $1 yarn for purchases to help make pouches for wildlife animals. They also have a sewing machine set up in store.

Paws and Claws Refuge and Boarding Centre- Click here for their Facebook page

Donating money collected in their donation tins until the end of the month- already more than $1000 has gone to WIRES.

So much more happening across the region and many who've already donated their time, services and sent donations onto organisations down south.

Let us know what we've missed, or what's still coming up in the comments.