Here's A List Of Locations To Get Tested For COVID-19 In Gippsland
Don't risk it!
It's important now more than ever, to listen to the signs your body is sending you!
While we try to eradicate the spread of COVID-19, we cannot ignore symptoms of the virus, as subtle as they may be.
Luckily, it's not hard to book in for a test, although you may not be seen to right away, patience is of the upmost importance as our health professionals do their best to attend to everyone.
To make things easier for you, we've gone ahead and provided you with a list of local locations to get tested for COVID-19...
Traralgon
Dorevitch
Drive through testing at Dorevitch pathology site, Latrobe Regional Hospital
Mon - Fri, 9AM - 12PM
No appointments, just a referral from your GP
Clinical Labs
10-12 Grey Street, Opposite McDonald's
Mon - Fri, 7.30AM - 12.30PM & 1PM - 3PM
No appointments, just a referral from your GP
Morwell
185-189 Princes Drive, Morwell, Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic
Mon - Fri, 9AM - 5PM & Sat, 9AM - 2PM
Follow the link to book online or call 5191 9321
Sale
12 Inglis Street, Sale, Wellington Respiratory Clinic
Follow the link to book online or phone 5143 7900 & 5143 7981
Bairnsdale
20 Forge Creek Road, Bairnsdale Respiratory Clinic
Follow the link to book online or call 4116 2014
Warragul
197-199 Sutton Street, Warragul Respiratory Clinic
Open weekdays and Saturdays
Follow the link to book online or phone 5642 6666
Foster
97 Station Road, Foster Respiratory Clinic
Open weekdays
Phone 5682 2088 to book
Leongatha
Drive through testing at Gippsland Southern Health Service, Leongatha Hospital primary health entrance
Open from August 18th, Tues, Thurs & Fri, 8.30AM - 4.30PM
Phone 5654 2777 from Mon - Fri, 8.30AM - 4PM to book.
Wonthaggi
42 Murray Street, Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic
Open weekdays
Follow the link to book or phone 0492 036 568
Wonthaggi Hospital
235 Graham Street, Wonthaggi, drive through testing in hospital carpark
No appointment needed
If you believe you have symptoms, make sure you get tested ASAP and stay home until your results are back.
Even if you feel as though your symptoms have improved, it is important you do not leave the house until your results are returned to you.
Do not forget, it's an offence to not self isolate following a COVID-19 test, so don't risk it!
