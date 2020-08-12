Here's A List Of Locations To Get Tested For COVID-19 In Gippsland

It's important now more than ever, to listen to the signs your body is sending you!

While we try to eradicate the spread of COVID-19, we cannot ignore symptoms of the virus, as subtle as they may be.

Luckily, it's not hard to book in for a test, although you may not be seen to right away, patience is of the upmost importance as our health professionals do their best to attend to everyone.

To make things easier for you, we've gone ahead and provided you with a list of local locations to get tested for COVID-19...

Traralgon

Dorevitch

Drive through testing at Dorevitch pathology site, Latrobe Regional Hospital

Mon - Fri, 9AM - 12PM

No appointments, just a referral from your GP

Clinical Labs

10-12 Grey Street, Opposite McDonald's

Mon - Fri, 7.30AM - 12.30PM & 1PM - 3PM

No appointments, just a referral from your GP

Morwell

185-189 Princes Drive, Morwell, Latrobe Valley Respiratory Clinic

Mon - Fri, 9AM - 5PM & Sat, 9AM - 2PM

Follow the link to book online or call 5191 9321

Sale

12 Inglis Street, Sale, Wellington Respiratory Clinic

Follow the link to book online or phone 5143 7900 & 5143 7981

Bairnsdale

20 Forge Creek Road, Bairnsdale Respiratory Clinic

Follow the link to book online or call 4116 2014

Warragul

197-199 Sutton Street, Warragul Respiratory Clinic

Open weekdays and Saturdays

Follow the link to book online or phone 5642 6666

Foster

97 Station Road, Foster Respiratory Clinic

Open weekdays

Phone 5682 2088 to book

Leongatha

Drive through testing at Gippsland Southern Health Service, Leongatha Hospital primary health entrance

Open from August 18th, Tues, Thurs & Fri, 8.30AM - 4.30PM

Phone 5654 2777 from Mon - Fri, 8.30AM - 4PM to book.

Wonthaggi

42 Murray Street, Wonthaggi Respiratory Clinic

Open weekdays

Follow the link to book or phone 0492 036 568

Wonthaggi Hospital

235 Graham Street, Wonthaggi, drive through testing in hospital carpark

No appointment needed

If you believe you have symptoms, make sure you get tested ASAP and stay home until your results are back.

Even if you feel as though your symptoms have improved, it is important you do not leave the house until your results are returned to you.

Do not forget, it's an offence to not self isolate following a COVID-19 test, so don't risk it!

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.