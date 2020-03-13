Here's all the news you need to know on the coronavirus from today for you.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a press conference earlier today about the ongoing coronavirus situation. Here are the main points from that:

-From Monday, the government is advising against any non- essential public gatherings of more than 500 people. This is not a ban, but formal guidance.

The advice doesn't extend to schools or universities. There's no impact on the free movement of people on public transport or through airports.

-Foreign Affairs has urged all Australian's to avoid non- essential international travel, regardless of destination, age or health status.

– There’s growing evidence of community transmissions of coronavirus, which is a worry for health authorities.

– Hospitals are experiencing difficulties in medical equipment supply chains, including for coronavirus testing.

There's a $17.6 billion dollar stimulus package which is set to help small businesses continue to run through the coronavirus outbreak.

Already in Far North Queensland, Tourism Tropical North Queensland say we've lost close to $100 million dollars because of cancelled bookings. This number rises to $300 million with the loss of aviation services.

Flight Centre has also confirmed they will close 100 stores across the country- but we are yet to know if this affects any in Cairns.

The number of coronavirus cases has now risen to 200- with the first two confirmed outside of the South-East of Queensland today.

Queensland Health confirming a person tested positive to the virus in Rockhampton, while another has tested positive in Kingaroy.

While there are 7 new cases today in the state. Details of these cases can be found at Queensland Health's website.

A number of sporting games and events have been cancelled across the country. This not only includes the Formula 1 and Supercars, but also the Royal Sydney Easter Show.

The NRL is still pushing ahead with the Cowboys and Broncos round one game at the new Townsville stadium tonight.

CEO Todd Greenberg says they've consistently been guided by authorities and they're open for business but players won't be allowed to mingle with fans.

The NBL and AFLW games will still go ahead but no crowds.

While the AFL is yet to confirm if round one games will be affected by today's latest Government advice.

Locally the Australian Trucking Association has decided to cancel the 2020 conference which was set to be held in Cairns from the 1st to the 3rd of April.

