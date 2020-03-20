Here's How GOTAFE Goulburn Valley League Is Responding To Covid-19

With concerns for COVID-19 spreading faster than the virus, the AFL & Netball Victoria have had multiple meetings pertaining to future games.

The GOTAFE Goulburn Valley League has emphasised that the health and safety of all players, supporters, umpires and officials are their number priority and as such, have decided to postpone the GOTAFE GVL football & netball competitions until May 31st.

Guided by the sound advice of the AFL, GOTAFE have also applied the postponement to all netball & football training sessions, meetings and social gatherings. GOTAFE GVL Board Chairman David Roff says the measures taken are to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“Whilst we are disappointed that we will not be able to kick off our football and netball seasons as we had planned, we understand that by following the recommendations of AFL, AFL Goulburn Murray, Netball Victoria, the Federal Government and World Health Organisation we will be doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of everyone within our communities. We can then hopefully get back to playing the games we love, albeit a little later than planned.” - David Roff

As a result of the shortened season, the inter-league match between GOTAFE GVL & SS&A O&M will be pushed back to 2021.

Goulburn Valley League Operations Manager Josephine Spencer says the public will be notified as updates become available.

“We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation daily, with any updates to be communicated to all key stakeholders as they become available. This is a rapidly evolving and ever-changing situation and maintaining strong lines of communications with our clubs, stakeholders and the general wider community is going to be key in coming weeks and months.” - Josephine Spencer

The GVL Board is encouraging everyone to work together during this tough time and to keep the lines of communication open to ensure everyone can get back out there as soon as possible.

