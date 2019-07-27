Here's How Our Roads Are Looking For the Week Ahead

There's a fair bit of work being undertaken this week, don't get caught out.

CENTRAL DISTRICT:

CRANLEY: Boundary Street (Morris Road to Toowoomba Second Range Crossing) - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

EAST TOOWOOMBA: Campbell Street (Lindsay Street to Mary Street) – Campbell Street will be closed to eastbound traffic from the 5th August to the 16th August. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

MT LOFTY:

Alford Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Barry Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Barrymount Crescent – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Beatty Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Clyde Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Collins Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Geoffrey Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Lochel Street - Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Rhyde Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Sidney Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Stuart Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Trevethan Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Wonderley Street– Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

HARLAXTON: Griffiths Street (Mort Street to Goombungee Road) - Traffic disruptions may occur during signage installation. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

NEWTOWN: Helen and Gostwyck intersection – This intersection will be closed as of Monday 10 June for roundabout construction for approximately 17 weeks. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

OAKEY: Oakey Biddeston Road – Traffic disruptions may occur during shoulder grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

ROCKVILLE:

West Street (Fanny Street to Mort Street) - Traffic disruptions may occur during signage installation. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Mort Street (West Street to Griffiths Street)- Traffic Disruptions may occur during signage installation. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

TOOWOOMBA CITY:

Taylor Street and Mill Street intersection – Traffic disruptions may occur during stormwater repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Mort Street (Taylor Street to Campbell Street)– Traffic disruptions may occur during tree removal works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.



WELLCAMP, WESTBROOK areas: Wellcamp Westbrook Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during shoulder grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

WESTBROOK:

Blackwell Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during shoulder grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

Macaulay Road- Traffic disruptions may occur during shoulder grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

WEST PRAIRIE: West Prairie Road (Matthews Road to Macintyre Road) - Traffic disruptions may occur during road rehabilitation works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

YARGULLEN: Woodview School Road– Traffic disruptions may occur during road rehabilitation works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

SOUTHERN DISTRICT:

ATHOL: School Road/Gore Highway intersection and Newton Road/Gore Highway intersection: Traffic disruptions may occur during intersection upgrade works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

BUDGEE: Budgee Road - Issues have been identified with the culvert near the intersection of Budgee Road and Steele Rudd Road. Lane width and speed reduction are in place, as required.

CLIFTON:

Anderson Lane - Traffic disruptions may occur during sewer works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

East Street (Clarke Street to Fisher Street)- Traffic disruptions may occur during watermain repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

GREENMOUNT: Various Roads - Traffic disruptions may occur during urgent road maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

MILLMERRAN:

Fysh Road – Traffic disruptions may occur during road maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Yarramalong Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Various Roads– Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparation works in the Millmerran area. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

PITTSWORTH: Gap Road Decoupling Area – This area will be under construction. Traffic disruptions will occur, please make alternative arrangements.

TUMMAVILLE/KINCORA AREA: Tummaville Road (North Branch Bridge) - The North Branch bridge on Tummaville Road has been closed until further notice, due to the identification of structural issues during a post-incident inspection. A sidetrack for local traffic is in place (for dry weather only) and all other traffic is advised to seek an alternative route.

WYREEMA: Wyreema Cambooya Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road construction works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

NORTHERN DISTRICT:

ANDURAMBA: Anduramba Range Road - Closed.

ANDURAMBA, GRAPETREE, HAMPTON and JONES GULLY areas: Various Locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

BERGEN, EDGEFIELD, IRVINGDALE and MERINGANDAN areas: Various Locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

EMU CREEK:

Brothers Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road re-sheeting works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

Pierces Creek Road- Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

HIGHFIELDS area:

Reis and Kuhls Roads intersection - Traffic disruptions may occur during intersection upgrade works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required. Kuhls Road will be closed between Reis Road and Cabarlah Park Road from 23 July 2019, for a period of 4 months. Read more about this project here

Woolmer Road- Traffic disruptions may occur during footpath works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

JONDARYAN areas: Various Locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during drainage repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

RAVENSBOURNE: Post Office Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

All works are scheduled to be undertaken as advised, weather permitting. Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

