Here's How Our Roads are Looking This Week

Toowoomba Regional Council are keeping motorists up to date with current roadworks and road closures for the week ahead - helping to keep us safe on our roads.

CENTRAL DISTRICT:

CRANLEY: Boundary Street (Morris Road to Toowoomba Second Range Crossing) - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

EAST TOOWOOMBA: Campbell Street (Lindsay Street to Mary Street) – Campbell Street will be closed to eastbound traffic from the 5th August to the 16th August. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

HARLAXTON: Griffiths Street (Mort Street to Goombungee Road) - Traffic disruptions may occur during signage installation. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

HARRISTOWN: Stephen Street & West Street intersection - Traffic disruptions will occur during pavement repairs on 18 August. There will be a detour in place eastbound on Stephen Street. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

MT LOFTY:

Alford Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Barry Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Barrymount Crescent – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Beatty Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Clyde Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Collins Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Geoffrey Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Lochel Street - Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Rhyde Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Sidney Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Stuart Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Trevethan Street – Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Wonderley Street– Traffic disruptions may occur during reseal preparations. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

NEWTOWN:

Helen and Gostwyck intersection – This intersection will be closed as of Monday 10 June for roundabout construction for approximately 17 weeks. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Hill Street & Anzac Avenue intersection– Traffic signal interruptions may occur on 18 August during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

OAKEY: Oakey Biddeston Road – Traffic disruptions may occur during shoulder grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

RANGEVILLE: Perth Street (Tourist Road to Murrumba Road) - Traffic disruptions may occur during watermain works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

ROCKVILLE:

West Street (Fanny Street to Mort Street) - Traffic disruptions may occur during signage installation. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

Mort Street (West Street to Griffiths Street)- Traffic disruptions may occur during signage installation. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

TOOWOOMBA CITY: West Street & Russell Street Intersection – Traffic disruptions will occur during pavement repairs on 18 August. West Street southbound will have detours in place. Russell Street westbound will have detours in place. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

WELLCAMP, WESTBROOK areas: Wellcamp Westbrook Road (Toowoomba Cecil Plains Road to Macaulay Road) - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repairs. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

WESTBROOK: Blackwell Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during shoulder grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

WEST PRAIRIE:

West Prairie Road (Matthews Road to Macintyre Road) - Traffic disruptions may occur during road rehabilitation works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

West Prairie Road: various locations- Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

YARGULLEN:

Jondaryan-Mt Tyson Road (West Prairie Road to Woodview School Road) - Traffic disruptions may occur during shoulder grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

Woodview School Road– Traffic disruptions may occur during road rehabilitation works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

SOUTHERN DISTRICT:

ATHOL: School Road/Gore Highway intersection and Newton Road/Gore Highway intersection: Traffic disruptions may occur during intersection upgrade works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

BUDGEE: Budgee Road - Issues have been identified with the culvert near the intersection of Budgee Road and Steele Rudd Road. Lane width and speed reduction are in place, as required.

CECIL PLAINS: various roads – Traffic disruptions may occur during bitumen reseal preparation works in the Cecil Plains area. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

GREENMOUNT: various roads - Traffic disruptions may occur during urgent road maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

MILLMERRAN: various roads – Traffic disruptions may occur during bitumen reseal preparation works in the Millmerran area. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

PITTSWORTH: Gap Road decoupling area – This area will be under construction. Traffic disruptions will occur, please make alternative arrangements.

TUMMAVILLE/KINCORA AREA: Tummaville Road (North Branch bridge) - The North Branch bridge on Tummaville Road has been closed until further notice, due to the identification of structural issues during a post-incident inspection. A sidetrack for local traffic is in place (for dry weather only) and all other traffic is advised to seek an alternative route.

WYREEMA: Wyreema Cambooya Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road construction works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

NORTHERN DISTRICT:

ANDURAMBA: Anduramba Range Road - Closed.

BOWENVILLE: Bowenville Acland Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

CHERRY CREEK: Wilson Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during road re-sheeting works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

DOUGLAS, IRVINGDALE and GOWRIE areas: various locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

EMU CREEK: Pierces Creek Road - Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place, as required.

GOOMBUNGEE Areas: various locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during drainage repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

GRAPETREE, WHICHELLO, GOOGA and JONES GULLY areas: various locations - Traffic disruptions may occur during maintenance grading works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

HIGHFIELDS: Reis and Kuhls Roads intersection - Traffic disruptions may occur during intersection upgrade works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required. Kuhls Road will be closed between Reis Road and Cabarlah Park Road from 23 July 2019, for a period of 4 months.



RAVENSBOURNE:

Post Office Road: Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

National Park Road: Traffic disruptions may occur during pavement repair works. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

All works are scheduled to be undertaken as advised, weather permitting. Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

