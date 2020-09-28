Here's How The Broncos Will Make Sure Kevin Walters Isn't A Failure As Head Coach

The Brisbane Broncos have found their new head coach with Kevin Walters set to be confirmed by the club this week.

Walters will return to the club he won five Premierships with as a player and despite coaching the Queensland Maroons since 2016 will still be considered a rookie coach in 2021.

And according to Triple M's Ben Dobbin, the Broncos management are making moves to assure Walters isn't a failure as head coach.

Dobbo joined Triple M Bundy's JB & Jules on Monday morning with the details.

