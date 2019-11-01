Here’s How The Broncos Will Spend Salary Cap Space Left By Matt Gillett’s Retirement

The Brisbane Broncos now have an extra $600,000 of salary cap space for the next three seasons thank to the retirement of Matt Gillett.

On Thursday Gillett was medically retired by the NRL due to a shoulder injury.

The unfortunate ending to a fantastic career, does however, elevate pressure on the club’s salary cap and now have money to spend.

On The Rush Hour, MG paid tribute to Matt Gillett - one of the most underrated players in the NRL: hear the full chat below.