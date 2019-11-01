Here’s How The Broncos Will Spend Salary Cap Space Left By Matt Gillett’s Retirement

Here's How The Broncos Will Spend Salary Cap Space Left By Matt Gillett's Retirement

The Brisbane Broncos now have an extra $600,000 of salary cap space for the next three seasons thank to the retirement of Matt Gillett.

On Thursday Gillett was medically retired by the NRL due to a shoulder injury.

The unfortunate ending to a fantastic career, does however, elevate pressure on the club’s salary cap and now have money to spend. 

MG paid tribute to Matt Gillett - one of the most underrated players in the NRL

