Here's How The NRL Plan To Crack Down On Players Breaking Contracts

The NRL is looking to crack down on players breaking contracts early following the latest saga involving Josh Aloiai.

After a very messy and public split up, Aloiai was released from his Wests Tigers contract early to sign with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Scorecard Podcast, your daily sports fix in under 10-minutes, broke down how the NRL plan to deal with future incidents similar to what's occurred and while it all sounds good in theory there's one major stumbling block in the NRL's way.

