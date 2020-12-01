Here's How The Smith Family Is Changing The Lives Of Australian Children In Poverty This Christmas

Christmas is the season for giving, which is why Triple M has partnered with The Smith Family for their 2020 Christmas Appeal to support children living in poverty.

Did you know that 1.2 million young Australians are growing up in poverty?

With even more families struggling than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more vital to reach out to those who most need help.

The Smith Family supports children who are struggling daily with the effects of financial hardship brought on by a range of circumstances including accidents, illness or unemployment within the family.

Research has shown The Smith Family’s wrap-around out-of-school learning support for disadvantaged children increases the likelihood of them finishing Year 12 and going on to further study, training and/or to get a job. This gives them a chance at a better future and an opportunity to break the poverty cycle.

By donating to The Smith Family Christmas Appeal, you'll be helping to provide access to evidence-based learning and mentor programs which improve outcomes for disadvantaged students.

Change the course of a child’s life this Christmas. Head to thesmithfamily.com.au and donate today.

