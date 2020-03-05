Here's How To Brace Yourself For Storm & Cyclone Season

Next week, the Bureau of Meteorology & Oz Cyclone Chasers have predicted some high rainfall totals. Nitso from Oz Cyclone Chasers explains.

Storm & cyclone season is upon us, which means it's time to buckle down and prepare yourself, your family & your home to ensure you're as safe as possible during this time! It can be easy to get caught up in life and leave preparations until the last minute, but living in Queensland means being prepared for anything, especially at this time of year.

To make sure you're safe & prepared this season, here are some tips on how to do just that:

Check the condition of the roof and repair loose tiles, eaves and screws

Clean gutters and downpipes so water can drain away as quickly as possible

Trim trees and overhanging branches

Secure loose items that could cause damage if blown around in high winds (such as garden furniture and toys)

Ensure your home, contents and car insurance is current and covers your assets adequately—check your policy includes debris clean up and disposal

Identify which room is the strongest part of the house, in case you need to shelter in your home during severe storm or cyclone. Usually this would be the smallest room in the house, with the least windows

Identify where and how to turn off the mains supply for water, power and gas

Purchase emergency essentials to have on hand, such as:

containers to store drinking water

spare supply of fuel for use in your vehicle (ensure you store safely)

wide masking tape for windows

hessian bags and sand for sandbagging indoor drains to prevent sewerage backwash from flooding.

