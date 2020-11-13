Here’s How To Get A Free Beer This Weekend

CUB CEO Peter Filipovic dropped by the Hot Breakfast this morning and explained how to pick up a free pint of beer this weekend.

LISTEN HERE:

"You go to your local, the participating outlets are listed on carltondraught.com.au, you need to bring a mate with you and you get treated for two-for-one pints or schooners of the city’s favourite tap beer, Carlton Draught," Filipovic explained.

"Simple as that."

The initiative, in conjunction with Let’s Melbourne Again, is to help kick start the Melbourne pub scene.

“We recognise that Melbourne pubs have been doing it particularly tough these last six months, many actually even on their last legs,” Filipovic said.

“So this is about helping them survive and ensure they remain at the heart of the community for many years to come.”

