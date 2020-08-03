Here's How To Normalise Breastfeeding With Charli Robinson

Charli Robinson, best known as an original member of Hi-5, caught up with Banksy and Pinky this morning to chat about World Breastfeeding Week.

Now a mother of two - 1-year-old Kensington, and Theadora, who was born last month - Charli shared some of her own experiences as a mum, and drew attention to things she feels could be improved, particularly in the workplace, for women who are breastfeeding. She also spoke about normalising these kinds of conversations on social media and in person.

As an ambassador for child care brand Philips Avent, Charli shared that their research showed that 40% of mums feel stigma around breastfeeding.

She took to Instagram to share:

"This week is World Breastfeeding Week, and I’m so proud to be the Philips Avent ambassador, helping to encourage women to talk more openly about their breastfeeding journey to help normalise what is a beautiful and natural experience for mums all over the world. Let’s never forget how truly amazing our bodies are!"

Hear the full chat with Charli in the catch up below:

