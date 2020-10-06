Here's How To Prepare Your Small Business For Emergencies And Disasters This Month

“In the wake of devastating bushfires and the global COVID-19 pandemic, we know this is the one of the toughest years many small businesses have faced. Many have suffered immeasurable losses. Some have pivoted more than once to retain customers and move online. Others have worked to capture new markets and radically change their offerings.

"If this year has taught us anything, it’s the importance of being aware and prepared. Being prepared can improve recovery; it can mean the difference between your businesses re-opening after an event or remaining closed."

Small business owners can prepare for emergencies and disasters in 5 simple steps by downloading the free Get Ready Business toolkit from Resilience NSW.

Commissioner of Resilience NSW Shane Fitzsimmons encouraged business owners to begin early planning and preparation for emergency, adding:

“Each year, communities across NSW may experience bushfires, home fires, floods, storms, heatwaves, power outages and other emergencies.

"This year alone has been one of unparalleled emergencies. Communities across NSW were first impacted by drought, bushfire, then storm and flood, now pandemic - and all in quick succession. This has highlighted how important it is to be prepared for all hazards.

“Our emergency service organisations do an incredible job keeping us safe, but they can only do so much. Being aware and prepared is everyone’s responsibility.”