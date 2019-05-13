Here's How To Stay Fire Wise This Winter!

It's starting to cool down in Riverina Mia which means we are all going to need a little extra help warming up!

Fire and Rescue NSW are giving residents the heads up that over the cooler months, there is a noticeable 10% increase in house fires.

With many people opting for heaters and electric blankets over the frosty winter months, FRNSW warn that a large chunk of house fires originate in either the bedroom or the lounge room.

FRNSW Community Safety and Research Chief Superintendent Mick Morris says there are plenty of ways to keep yourself and your family safe from house fires.

Don't put yourself or your family at risk. We want to remind people to be careful when using heaters and to keep everything in the house 'a metre from the heater' - Chief Superintendent Mick Morris

Here is a small list of ways to keep the family safe this winter...

Turn off heaters and electric blankets before leaving home or getting into bed

Clean lint filters in the clothes dryer before or after each use

Don't overload power boards

Keep candles away from curtains and put them out before leaving the room

Don't use LPG cylinders for cooking or heating indoors as they can leak and the gas is both toxic and highly explosive

Ensure you have a working smoke alarm

Bedroom and lounge fires aren't the only places fires can ignite while we aren't looking!

With up to 45 percent of residential fires sparking in the kitchen, we also need to remember to 'keep looking when cooking' to ensure there are no unexpected kitchen MELTdowns...

Here's a list of different ways we can stay diligent in the kitchen...

Never leave cooking unattended. Turn off the stove if you leave the kitchen!

Don't put anything metallic in the microwave

Keep lighters and matches out of reach of children

Don't cook under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Turn pot handles inwards to avoid being knocked or grabbed by children

Keep your oven and range hood clean, excess fat or grease can cause a fire!

If your pan catches fire, don't throw water on it - GET OUT AND CALL TRIPLE ZERO!!

So stay safe this winter and remember FRNSW key tips, 'keep looking when cooking' and keep everything 'a metre from the heater'. Keep yourself and the family warm but wary this winter!