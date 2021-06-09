Here's How Triple M Called The BIG Moments From Origin I

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for Here's How Triple M Called The BIG Moments From Origin I

It's advantage NSW/QLD in the 2021 State of Origin series, after the Blues/Maroons take a 1-nil lead.

A dominant Blues side shot out to a 20-point first half lead, with Tom Trbojevic the master leading NSW to victory. 

Here's how the Triple M call team of Dan Ginnane, Wendell Sailor, Mark Geyer & Ryan Girdler called the action.

LISTEN HERE:

You can also relive every second of the opening Origin encounter right now with our full game replay, listen below or download it any time on the LiSTNR App!

Triple M NRL
